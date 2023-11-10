Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 8:20

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) fell 0.27% in the first preview of November, after falling 0.30% in the same reading in October, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported this Friday, 10th. ).

+ Food and Beverages Group falls 0.31% in October compared to a fall of 0.77% in September in the IPCA-15

The movement was driven by another decline in the margin of the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), of 0.47%, compared to a decline of 0.44% in the same period of October.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M), on the other hand, rose 0.22% in this reading, after falling 0.06% in the first preview of the previous month.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) slowed down from an increase of 0.23% to 0.18%.