SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) dropped 0.97% in October, after falling 0.95% in the previous month, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said on Friday.

The expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts was a fall of 0.80%.

(By Camila Moreira)

