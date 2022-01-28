The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) increased 1.82% in January, after rising 0.87% in December, informed this Friday, 28, the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). The result was below the median of the survey. Broadcast projections, which indicated an increase of 2.00% for the indicator, with estimates ranging from 0.80% to 2.34%. Inflation accumulated in 12 months by the IGP-M decelerated from 17.78% to 16.91%, also below the survey’s median of 17.10% (projections of 15.74% to 17.79%).

The acceleration of the IGP-M in January was driven by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which rose 2.30% in January, compared to 0.95% in December. The wholesale price index accumulates a variation of 19.32% in 12 months.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M), on the other hand, decelerated from 0.84% ​​to 0.42% at the margin, with accumulated inflation of 9.33% in 12 months.

Finally, the National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) increased from 0.30% in December to 0.64%, as already disclosed by FGV last Wednesday, 26th. The indicator accumulates a high of 13.70 % in 12 months.

Four of the eight classes of expense components of the IPC-M registered a slowdown in January. The main contribution came from Transport (1.26% to -0.17%), with deflation in the price of gasoline (2.24% to -1.62%).

The Housing (1.09% to 0.33%), Education, Reading and Recreation (1.80% to 0.94%) and Health and Personal Care (0.17% to 0.07%).

In these classes, the items with the greatest influence were residential electricity tariff (3.11% to -0.69%), airfare (11.52% to -6.63%) and health plan and insurance (0.16 % to -0.29%), respectively.

In the opposite direction, there was progress in this reading: Food (0.54% to 1.15%), Clothing (0.61% to 1.17%), Communication (0.05% to 0.13%) and Expenses Miscellaneous (0.13% to 0.14%).

In these classes, the items with the greatest weight were vegetables (-3.07% to 4.44%), clothing (0.58% to 1.29%), telephony, internet and pay-TV combo (0, 11% to 0.42%) and cigarettes (0.20% to 0.98%).

individual influences

According to the FGV, the items that most contributed to the relief of the IPC-M in January were gasoline (2.24% to -1.62%), airfare (11.52% to -6.63%) and residential electricity (3.11% to -0.69%), followed by ethanol (1.94% to -2.99%) and health plan and insurance (0.16% to -0.29%).

On the other hand, the main individual upward influences were higher education courses (0.00% to 4.22%) and elementary (0.00% to 4.65%). Banana-prata (11.20% to 24.22%), residential condominiums (0.75% to 1.45%) and meals in bars and restaurants (0.81% to 1.03%) complete the list.

IPA-M

Within the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), the increase in wholesale inflation was spread among agricultural products (1.27% to 1.77%) and industrial products (0.82% to 2.52%). . In the 12-month period, IPA-M inflation dropped from 20.57% in December to 19.32% in January. The rate accumulated by industrial products decelerated from 22.22% to 19.52% in the period, while the inflation of agricultural products increased from 16.65% to 18.81%.

In the breakdowns by processing stages, raw materials (1.22% to 4.95%) pushed the IPA-M in January. The group’s movement was supported by the acceleration of iron ore (-0.52% to 18.26%), soybeans in grain (-1.03% to 4.05%) and corn in grain (-2.68% to 5.64%). On the other hand, they helped to contain the rate of cattle (11.69% to 1.94%), coffee beans (12.52% to 1.92%) and pork (3.20% to -12.39%).

Final goods accelerated from 0.53% in December to 0.75% in January, driven by the investment goods subgroup (0.78% to 2.07%). Intermediate goods also increased in the period (1.02% to 1.05%), supported by the subgroup of materials and components for manufacturing (0.40% to 1.33%).

In the 12-month period, the inflation of final goods changed from 17.64% in December to 17.25% in January, while the rate of intermediate goods dropped from 38.27% to 36.35% in the period. Crude raw materials also had relief on this basis, from 8.31% to 7.37%.

The main upward pressures on the January IPA-M came from iron ore, soybeans, corn and beef, in addition to soybean meal (0.60% to 7.73%). In the opposite direction, the highlights are poultry (-5.08% to -5.59%), poultry meat (-2.79% to -3.20%), eggs (-1.68% to -2, 78%) and automotive gasoline (0.46% to -1.0%), in addition to swine.

