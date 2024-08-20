The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) accelerated to 0.45% in the second preview of August, after registering an increase of 0.40% in the same reading in July, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported this Tuesday, 20. The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M) went from 0.45% to 0.52% in the period. The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M) slowed from 0.18% in the second preview of last month to 0.15% in today’s reading, while the Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) went from 0.53% to 0.50%.



#IGPM #accelerates #2nd #preview #August #reading #July #FGV