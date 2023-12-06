Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/12/2023 – 8:30

The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) registered an increase of 0.50% in November, after rising 0.51% in October, the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) announced this Wednesday, 6th.

The result was below the minimum expectations of the Projeções Broadcast survey, which was 0.53%. The median was 0.58% and the ceiling was 0.74%.

As a result, the IGP-DI accumulates a drop of 3.91% in the year and 3.62% in 12 months.

FGV also reported the results of the three indicators that make up the IGP-DI.

The Broad Producer Price Index – DI (IPA-DI) accelerated from 0.57% in October to 0.63% in November.

The Consumer Price Index – DI (IPC-DI) rose 0.27% in November, compared to 0.45%.

The National Construction Cost Index – DI (INCC-DI) slowed down from 0.20% to 0.07%.

The price collection period for the November index was from the 1st to the 30th of the month.