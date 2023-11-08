Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 9:21

The National Construction Cost Index – Internal Availability (INCC-DI) slowed from 0.34% in September to 0.20% in October, within the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI), reported this Wednesday- the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) fair. In the month, there was a decrease in Labor (0.53% to 0.36%) and Materials, Equipment and Services (0.21% to 0.09%). In openings, there was a slowdown in Materials and Equipment (0.18% to 0.03%), but an increase in Services (0.52% to 0.61%).

Influences

The main downward pressures on the INCC-DI in October came from carbon steel rebars and wires (-0.97% to -1.34%), electrical conductors (-1.28% to -1.25%) and concrete mass (0.81% to -0.24%), along with iron frames (0.00% to -0.54%) and energy bill (1.07% to -1.02%) .

On the other hand, the biggest positive pressures on the index came from elevator items (0.70% to 0.91%), concrete piles (0.00% to 2.11%) and concrete blocks (0.41% to 0.62%) followed by machinery and equipment rental (0.63% to 1.46%) and bricklaying (0.32% to 0.28%).