





By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The General Index of Prices-Domestic Availability (IGP-DI) started to fall 0.38% in July, the first deflation since the end of 2021, which took the 12-month accumulated high to single digits for the first time. in more than a year, reflecting significant drops in the costs of commodities and energy products, informed the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) this Friday.

The result came after an increase of 0.62% in July. The expectation in a Reuters poll was for a fall of 0.15%, and led the index to reduce its accumulated high in 12 months to 9.13%, the first single-digit reading since June 2020 (7.84%).

The monthly drop recorded last month was the first since November 2021, when the IGP-DI had dropped 0.58%, according to FGV data.

In July, the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-DI), which accounts for 60% of the general indicator, fell by 0.32%, against a high of 0.44% in the previous month.

“The declines seen in the prices of major commodities – iron ore (from -1.63% to -12.94%), soybean (from -0.81% to -2.27%) and corn (from -3, 30% to -4.98%) – explain the deceleration of inflation to the producer”, explained André Braz, coordinator of price indices, in a note.

Consumer pressure also eased in July, as the Consumer Price Index (IPC) — which accounts for 30% of the IGP-DI — dropped 1.19% in the period, after increasing 0.67% in June. .

“In terms of the consumer, contributions from energy sources prevail, mainly gasoline (from 0.18% to -14.24%) and electricity (from -0.41% to -5.13%)”, said Braz.

Fuel and electricity prices have shown significant drops under various inflation indicators since the government sanctioned, in June, the law that sets a ceiling on ICMS rates on these and other sectors of the economy.

Other initiatives promoted by the government to contain inflation involve cuts in import tariff rates, Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) and PIS/Cofins on fuels.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) slowed its rise to 0.86% in July, from 2.14% earlier.

The IGP-DI calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 1st and the last day of the reference month.







