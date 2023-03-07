By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The General Price-Internal Availability Index (IGP-DI) registered a positive variation of 0.04% in February, decelerating slightly from the rate of 0.06% of the previous month, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation ( FGV) this Tuesday.

The result was above expectations in a Reuters poll of a 0.01% drop, and led the index to accumulate a 1.53% increase in 12 months.

According to André Braz, coordinator of price indices at the FGV, deflation in producer prices slowed down last month, but was offset by a cooling in the pace of rising consumer prices and in the construction sector, which helped to maintain the variation. average IGP practically unchanged.

The Extended Producer Price Index (IPA-DI), which accounts for 60% of the general indicator, fell by 0.04% in February, compared to a drop of 0.19% in January.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC) –which accounts for 30% of the IGP-DI– reduced the high to 0.34% last month, from 0.80% before.

Among the components of the IPC, the highlight was the group Education, Reading and Recreation, which fell 0.80% in February, abandoning the high of 3.28% seen in January. There was also a decline in the rates of change for the Food (0.48% to -0.03%), Transport (0.92% to 0.43%) and Communication (0.73% to 0.67%) groups.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC), in turn, changed by 0.05% in February, cooling down compared to an increase of 0.46% in the previous month.

The IGP-DI calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 1st and the last day of the reference month.