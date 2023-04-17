By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Producer prices extended their losses in April and led the General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) to register a negative rate both in the monthly comparison and in the accumulated in 12 months, said this Monday the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Data showed the overall index is down 0.58% this month after rising 0.05% in March. The monthly deflation was the first since last November (-0.59%).

Meanwhile, the IGP-10 started to accumulate a fall in 12 months, of 1.90%, the first negative rate since March 2018 (-0.02%). Until March of this year, the index showed an increase of 1.12% and, in the 12 months until April 2022, it jumped 15.65%.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which measures the change in wholesale prices and accounts for 60% of the general index, fell by 0.96% in April, after falling 0.07% in the previous month.

“The producer index was the only component of the IGP-10 to fall. Important commodities contributed to this movement, such as: soy (from -2.45% to -7.63%), corn (from -0.94% to -2.61%) and coffee (from 8.36% to – 3.28%)”, explained in a note André Braz, coordinator of price indices.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-10), which accounts for 30% of the general index, increased to 0.57% in the month, against a rise of 0.47% in March.

“For families, the highlight was gasoline, which advanced 5.87%, compared to a high of 2.89% in the last calculation”, said Braz.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC), in turn, rose 0.22% in April, above the rate of 0.12% in the previous period.

The IGP-10 calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 11th of the previous month and the 10th of the reference month.