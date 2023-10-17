Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/10/2023 – 8:28

The General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10) rose 0.52% in October, after rising 0.18% in September, Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) reported this Tuesday. The result exceeded the ceiling of estimates from financial market analysts interviewed by Projeções Broadcast, who expected an increase of between 0.30% and 0.51%, with a positive median of 0.41%.

As for the three indicators that make up the October IGP-10, wholesale prices measured by the IPA-10 increased by 0.61% in October, compared to an increase of 0.23% in September. Consumer prices verified by IPC-10 increased by 0.25% in October, after increasing 0.02% in September. The INCC-10, which measures civil construction prices, increased by 0.36% in October, after rising 0.18% in September.

The IGP-10 accumulated a decline of 4.65% in the year. The accumulated rate in 12 months was negative at 4.88%.

The price collection period for the October indicator was from September 11th to the 10th of this month.

Consumer inflation

The 13.96% increase in air ticket prices exerted the greatest pressure on consumer inflation measured by the October IGP-10. The Consumer Price Index (IPC-10) accelerated from an increase of 0.02% in September to an increase of 0.25% in October.

Six of the eight expense classes recorded higher rates of change: Education, Reading and Recreation (from -1.32% in September to 2.10% in October), Clothing (from -0.36% to 0.04%) , Miscellaneous Expenses (from -0.27% to 0.00%), Food (from -0.69% to -0.61%), Health and Personal Care (from 0.01% to 0.02%) and Communication (from 0.08% to 0.09%).

The main contributions came from the following items: air tickets (from -9.14% to 13.96%), clothing (from -0.42% to -0.06%), banking services (from -0.42% to 0 .12%), poultry and eggs (from -1.37% to -0.09%), hygiene and personal care articles (from -0.91% to -0.77%) and telephone, internet and Pay TV (from 0.01% to 0.26%).

In the opposite direction, rates were softer in the Transport (from 1.19% to 0.44%) and Housing (from 0.42% to 0.39%) groups, influenced by the items gasoline (from 3.42% to 0.89%) and residential electricity tariff (from 1.84% to 0.28%).