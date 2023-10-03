Igor Zeetti announces that he will have to undergo surgery

Over the last few days, Igor Zeetti he ended up in hospital where he was forced to stay for a short period of time. The former tempter of Temptation Island he suffered an injury due to which he will have to undergo surgery. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, most people know Igor Zeetti for being one of the most famous tempters Of Temptation Island. In the most recent edition of the program hosted by Filippi Bisciglia, the person concerned came out together with Pearl Vatiero.

However, their love story it didn’t last long as the announcement of the breakup recently arrived directly on social media. Right after the separation with Perla, Igor was hospitalized hospital and the reason it is a fracture of the finger of the left hand that occurred during a football match.

In light of this, he will have to undergo a small surgery. To spread theannouncement on social media it was the same footballer through a history published on his Instagram profile:

A bad multi-fragmentary fracture to the middle finger of the left hand. (…) Unfortunately I will have to have surgery tomorrow, hoping for a good outcome, but by now you who know me know what my motto is: ‘What is a problem today is a problem tomorrow…’

Igor Zeetti: the breakup with Perla Vatiero

Before being admitted to hospital, Igor Zeetti said on social media that he had taken the decision to separate from Perla Vatiero. These were his words: