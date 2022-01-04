Igor and Grichka Bogdanov died within a week of each other, the twins refused to be vaccinated

Over the last few hours, one has come news about Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff who have left the world of the web speechless. The twins recently passed away due to the Coronavirus: first Grichka and after a week also Igor. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff dead due to Covid-19. The twins died one week after the other. Yesterday, January 3, 2022, Igor passed away and he had 72 years old.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were two gods personages most loved and esteemed in France. Previously, after taking a swab, the twins were found positive to the Coronavirus and, due to their serious condition, they had been hospitalized in intensive care.

Despite various attempts to keep them alive, the French icons did not make it. In fact, Igor and Grichka died a few days apart from each other. L’announcement of their death came from theirs agent who spread a farewell message for Igor. These were his words:

In peace and love, surrounded by his children and family, Igor Bogdanoff was born on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The twins Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff had decided not to vaccinate against Covid-19. Lucy Ferry, philosopher, former youth minister and friend of the brothers, he expressed himself on this choice. These were his statements:

We talked about it again on the phone less than three weeks ago, when everything was fine for them.

The twins thought it was theirs who protected them lifestyle. Unfortunately, the advanced age of the two also contributed to aggravate theirs health conditions. Again, Ferry explains: