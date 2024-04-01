Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Igor Jesus, the Shabab Al-Ahly player, confirmed that the mission is not over with the “Knights”, as he seeks to provide his maximum potential and try to win more titles before leaving next summer.

In his speech, the player considered that he was putting his full focus on Shabab Al-Ahly, despite signing contracts to join the ranks of the Brazilian club Botafogo. He said: “I feel comfortable and happy here at the present time, and there is nothing that will distract my focus. I do not want to go into the details of what happened because I did not continue with Shabab Al-Ahly.” Next season, but my message to the fans is that I will give my maximum effort from here until the end of the season.”

Regarding the possibility of his return to the Emirates stadiums in the future, he said: “The door remains open. This cannot be determined now, only time will determine that later.”

Regarding regaining his readiness after the injury he suffered at the beginning of the season, and scoring two goals for his team against Al-Wahda, but the “Knights” only came away with a draw, he said: “I feel that I am fully prepared, and capable of providing more with the team in the upcoming matches.”

He added: “I scored two goals, which is good for me on an individual level, but the most important thing is the collective performance. Our team may have suffered physical fatigue in the last match, but we promise the fans to continue fighting to achieve victories in every match we play in all tournaments.”

Jesus stressed that his team deserves better results, based on the performance it provides, and said: “In the last match, we would have lost had it not been for scoring the equalizer in the last moments. Overall, we are playing well, and we always want to come out with a win in all matches, and the players are giving their maximum energy. “Everyone is united to try to win more titles this season.”

The player concluded his speech by considering that the closeness of levels between the teams this season increases the pace of the matches and the strength of the competition. He said: “In all matches, you feel that there is a closeness until the last moments between the teams, and this forces us to redouble our efforts in every confrontation we play.”