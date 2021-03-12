Ali Maali (Sharjah)

After the absence of scoring 6 games, including 5 matches in the Arab Gulf League, and one in the cup, Brazilian Igor Coronado returned to make his mark, after fasting 540 minutes, to rain down Khorfakkan in four “Super Hattrick”, the first in his career, between Malta, England and Italy Up to the Arab Gulf League, and the “Quartet” represents a great return for the player, not only at the level of “the king”, but his entry into the competition for the title of top scorer in the league, where the difference with Ali Mabkhout, the Al-Jazira striker, became only two goals “17 against 15” This makes the race burning for the remainder of the season, starting with “Round 21”.

During his career, Igor Coronado was able to score a hat-trick on many occasions, starting in Malta when he played pro with Floriana, and scored a hat-trick against Hamron Spartas, in the match that ended with Floriana winning 3-0 in the fourth round in the 2012-2013 season, and reached The total is 13 goals.

And the second three in the 2013-2014 season, with the same team, against Ajax, in the fifth round of the League, and Igor scored 14 goals in that season, and in his last season in Malta, he scored a hat-trick for his team against Char Lions, in a result that is the lowest. With only 5 goals.

And the third hat-trick when he played in Palermo, Italy, in the 2017-2018 season, in the net against Carpi in the second division, and in that season, the “magician” scored 9 goals.

Since Igor moved to Sharjah in the 2018-2019 season, he scored two goals on more than one occasion in the league, but he did not score a hat-trick, but surpassed it this time to score a “quadruple”, to be his first in his professional career.