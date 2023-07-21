TASS: ex-Minister of Defense of the DPR Strelkov was detained in the case of extremism, an investigation is underway

On Friday, July 21, law enforcement officers raided the Moscow apartment of the former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (Girkin) and took him away. In law enforcement TASS confirmed that he was under investigation in a criminal case. The lawyer said that Strelkov is suspected of extremism.

Ex-minister’s Moscow apartment searched

Security forces came with a search to the Moscow apartment of the ex-minister around noon on July 21, his wife Miroslava Reginskaya said.

Today, at about 11:30, representatives of the Investigative Committee came to us. I was not at home at that time. Soon, according to the concierge, they took my husband by the arms and took him away in an unknown direction. From friends, I managed to find out that my husband was charged under article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Extremism”). I do not know anything about the whereabouts of my husband, he did not get in touch. Miroslava ReginskayaGirkin’s wife

According to Baza, FSB officers took part in the detention of the ex-minister. They took him away for interrogation in a criminal case on extremism. The fact that Strelkov could be charged precisely with extremism was later announced by his lawyer Alexander Molokhov.

However, neither the defender, nor friends, nor family can yet find out the whereabouts of the ex-minister. They checked all departments of the police and the Investigative Committee in Moscow. It is only known that Strelkov, having escorted his wife to the train, returned home, and there were already security forces who were conducting investigative actions.

An interrogation is currently underway, the investigation intends to petition for an arrest, a law enforcement source told Lente.ru. According to him, the criminal case against Strelkov was initiated at the request of several citizens who were dissatisfied with his public speeches.

FSB deals with Strelkov’s case

The ex-minister was taken to the Meshchansky Court of Moscow for the election of a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The FSB investigator is investigating the criminal case. At hearings in court, it became known that Strelkov was charged with incitement to extremism. He was charged under Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls for extremist activity”), which provides for a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.

Strelkov asked the judge to hold the meeting behind closed doors, but was refused. The judge pointed out that there were no grounds for such a request. The defendant is guarded by two FSB officers instead of police escorts.

The doctor of PMC “Wagner” applied to law enforcement agencies with a statement

RBC reported that a former employee of Wagner PMC wrote a statement against the ex-minister. Dmitry Petrovsky, who worked at the PMC as a doctor, confirmed that four days ago he wrote a statement against Strelkov to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

I consider Strelkov a “military Blinovskaya”: he collects large donations allegedly to help our guys, but does not report on the money spent. The last straw, of course, was Strelkov’s words about our President Vladimir Putin. I think that insulting the first person of the state is a crime Dmitry Petrovskydoctor PMC “Wagner”

Also, a Muscovite, outraged by Strelkov’s statements, and members of the Club of Angry Patriots, one of the leaders of which he is, turned to the police.

Strelkov was checked for discredit of the Russian Armed Forces

On April 14, information appeared about a possible check of Strelkov for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he stated that he was not afraid of accusations and that citizens had the right to complain about him if they considered his position to be wrong.

Igor Strelkov (Girkin) is a retired Russian military officer and FSB officer.

Igor Girkin graduated from the Moscow State Historical and Archival Institute, was engaged in military reconstruction, then joined the FSB. Participated in the second Chechen operation, as well as in the fighting in Dagestan in the special forces of the FSB. According to some reports, it was while working in the FSB that Girkin came up with the pseudonym Strelkov, taking his grandmother’s maiden name.

In the spring of 2014, Strelkov gathered an armed group of 50 people in Crimea and occupied the administrative buildings in Slovyansk, announcing the transfer of the city under the control of the DPR. After that, he was appointed Minister of Defense of the Republic. In Donetsk, Strelkov introduced martial law, but was soon removed from his post.

In Moscow, he organized the Novorossiya movement, which was engaged in helping volunteers. He blogged on social networks, where he criticized the leadership of the LPR, DPR and Russia. After the start of the special military operation, he regularly and negatively spoke about the activities of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Sergei Gerasimov. Strelkov also complained to the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague found him guilty in the case of the crash of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 in the Donetsk region and sentenced him in absentia to life imprisonment.