People’s Artist of Russia Igor Sklyar on Monday, January 31, told Izvestia about his friendship with director and playwright Viktor Merezhko.

Sklyar recalled that he starred in two films by Merezhko – “Underground Passage” and “Farmer”. According to the artist, they had a lot in common with the director – “a provincial past, some male views, adventures.”

“Meeting him, every time there was a feeling that we parted the day before. There were no routine questions: “Hi, old man! How are you?”. Immediately to the point. And it feels like we never parted. And there was an inner feeling that you were talking to some close person, almost a relative. Hence the feelings that I have on this sad occasion. I lost a loved one, an older brother, ”Sklyar emphasized.

According to him, his last meeting with Merezhko took place at the presentation of the Figaro Prize in St. Petersburg at the Andrei Mironov Entreprise Theater.

“Everything was as usual: we hugged, chatted about this and that, Vitya told a couple of funny anecdotes. I didn’t think we’d see each other for the last time. Everything was as usual,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, film critic Armen Medvedev spoke about his last meeting with Merezhko at the Window in Europe film festival in Vyborg, where the director gave a master class.

“He worked very well, very conscientiously and, most importantly, brilliantly,” Medvedev shared his memories.

Director and screenwriter Viktor Merezhko died on January 30 at the age of 85. According to his daughter Maria, he will be buried next to his wife at the Troekurovsky cemetery.