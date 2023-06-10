Igor Sierra Tascón (Barakaldo, 48 years old) says that he started reading EL PAÍS at the age of six when he lived with his parents and his brother in Bezana (Cantabria). “On weekends, we would fight for him,” he says. From there you can see the Picos de Europa on clear days and he has ended up working there, along the slope that he gives to the provinces of Palencia and León. In a 2,600-hectare office without walls, the Riocamba pine forest, which he must protect all year round as an operator and forest firefighter. Today he lives in León, where we meet to tell us about his life and his work as guardian of the forests.

Ask. Why have you subscribed to EL PAÍS?

Answer. I’ve been reading it since I was six years old.

Q. It creates addiction, but it will also have brought some displeasure…

R. Yes, I believe it and I was upset when the editorial line changed in its day towards positions closer to the right. Although, you think, maybe it’s okay to disagree all the time with what you want to read.

Q. What do you do for a living?

R. I am an operator and forest firefighter. I studied some geology, I have always liked rocks, realizing that we usually consider things 80 years from now, what we live and that a rock can carry 3,000 years there and that when we die it will still be in the same place. It’s very useful for when you’re not around.

Q. Aware that you may not be there at any time your work gives you, is your life at stake?

R. I play it

Q. What does your job consist of?

R. Taking care of what I call my office: the Riocamba pine forest, north of León and Palencia. It is surrounded by pine trees, tracks, wild boars, roe deer, foxes, the occasional bear footprint. It measures 2,600 hectares and I am delighted because it has no walls.

P. How is the winter?

R.. Hard, made of snow, water, air… It strengthens your body and head and connects you with something that we may have lost many years ago, with nature. Something purer than asphalt.

P. Are there spring and autumn?

R. Not here. Perhaps we have three seasons: winter, summer, and then the train or bus season.

Igor Sierra is a forest firefighter in Castilla y León. emilio friar

Q. With climate change, are you more afraid of summer?

R.. Much more! To anyone who works on this and walks below the Iberian system, I would not like to be in your shoes from April onwards.

P. You worked on the fire Sierra de la Culebrain Zamora, what happened?

R. Fires today generate microclimates that we cannot control. You risk it with the irradiation of fire itself. Climate change exists. Anyone who lives in León knows that it is not normal to walk for more than a month above 29 degrees.

Q. In case some politicians haven’t heard…

R. The vast majority of them, regardless of their color, are out of touch with reality. And more than that of the primary sector, which has almost completely disappeared since we entered the European Union.

Q. Apart from the Culebra, last summer he almost got caught in another fire. Which?

R. In the regional park of Picos de Europa, the garden of León. There are fires that seem less dangerous and are not covered in the media, but are just as dangerous as others. We went to defend a specific hill, the fire surrounded us and I called my wife to say goodbye. I told him what was there and…

Q. AND…?

R. I made it out. We save a lot. When we take stock of these things, perhaps we should think, more than what is lost, what is saved, which can be a lot. Sometimes you have to make a backfire so that 2,000 hectares burn instead of 30,000 hectares. I don’t like to see a tree burn, but…

P. How long does one stay in a fire?

R. Until they tell you to go. In theory 12 hours, but it can be converted into 19.

P. How do you get home afterwards?

R. Many days you don’t know… Black, smelling of a fire, of smoke, with a sooty nose, full of ash, wanting to hug who awaits you and sleep. Although the adrenaline sometimes makes you feel like a hero without a cape, due to the fact that you have saved what you had to save and stay alive.

P. With rage?

R. Sometimes, yes, with a lot of anger, a lot. When the forest firefighter really works, it is in winter to avoid what sometimes happens in summer. That is why, when it occurs, he is angry. That’s why you cry. Because of the frustration of not being aware of what we have, a country with this forest mass. Incredible. If we manage the forest well here, I laugh at the Scandinavian countries.

P. What did you want to be when you grew up?

R. DJ, I started in Cairo, a club in Santander. And that fed me for a long time, but what I have and am now I won’t change it for anything.

Q. Even if I pay for it at the stress level?

R. Some studies say that for this work, in the most adverse circumstances, we reach the wear and tear of a professional cyclist.

Q. How do you prepare for it?

R. In my case, I have never stepped foot in a gym in my life. But there, in the office, what we have is a paid gym.

Q. It will be prepared differently…

R.. Good nutrition, I drink a lot of water and I try to get enough sleep, even if I fail in that.

Q. It will not be because we take them away from him when he reads EL PAÍS…

R. No, although my first connection in the morning, over coffee, is EL PAÍS, previously on paper, although I changed it precisely because of the environmental issue.