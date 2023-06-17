Igor Sechin called the inevitable rise in world oil prices due to lack of investment

During the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, called the inevitable rise in world oil prices. His commentary leads TASS.

According to the head of Rosneft, the lack of investment will lead to a shortage of oil, as a result of which world oil prices will rise. “This is also noted by Saudi Arabia, which announced a new reduction in production, already the third during the period of the agreement (OPEC +). It is interested both in long-term market stability and in eliminating speculative volatility and maintaining the oil price at $80 per barrel and its further growth,” he added.

At the same time, according to Sechin, the demand for oil continues to grow and in 2023 increased by 2.4 million barrels per day to a record 102 million bpd. In addition, according to the head of Rosneft, only Russia and a number of OPEC countries can ensure production growth in the long term.

Earlier, Sechin spoke about the hydrocarbon resources discovered by Rosneft in the Arctic. During the keynote speech at the Energy Panel at the XXVI St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he noted that hydrocarbon resources in the Arctic zone amount to about 20 billion tons of oil equivalent.