Producer Dvortsov: singer Igor Nikolaev receives 5 million rubles for a corporate event

People’s Artist of Russia, singer and composer Igor Nikolaev can earn 5 million rubles for a private corporate event. About this portal “Passion” told music producer and showman Sergei Dvortsov.

The media manager called the artist a “hard worker” who always works. “At the moment his fees are high. That is, one of his performances costs around 3-4 million rubles in Moscow. A little less in the regions. Private corporate events cost around 5 million rubles,” Dvortsov said.

The producer also emphasized that one should not expect Nikolaev to end his career in the near future.

