Russian singer and composer Igor Nikolaev has revealed the secret of his mustache. He told about this in an interview with the performer Valeria in the program “Why me”, which was published on Youtube-channel “Between Us”.

The artist admitted that he began to grow a mustache in his youth, imitating his favorite artists. “I had a childhood idol – Vladimir Mulyavin from the Pesnyary ensemble. He had a straight line! And then they all wore a mustache, the same Lenya Bortkevich, ”Nikolayev explained and added that in the 80s it was considered fashionable to wear a mustache.

According to the singer, he had to shave off the facial hair only once in his life – before taking the oath in the army. “The senior lieutenant made me shave. I was 24 years old, and my mustache was thick, ”concluded the 61-year-old Nikolaev.

In February 2020, Igor Nikolaev showed himself without a mustache. He published a collage consisting of a contemporary shot and an old black and white photograph from his youth. Thus, the performer congratulated subscribers on Defender of the Fatherland Day.