The composer and singer Igor Nikolaev was awarded the badge and certificate of the People’s Artist of Russia. He told about this on April 2 on Instagram.

Decree on conferring an honorary title President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed back on December 27, 2019. The awards ceremony itself was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And it’s great, because we are in a festive mood again, and the feeling that we have been awarded again! Thank you all, my dear listeners and viewers. In this title – your love for me and my songs, which I wrote for you all these years, ”the musician wrote.

Fans, colleagues and friends have already left more than 2.7 thousand comments under Nikolaev’s post. In particular, the composer Igor Krutoy, the singers Zara, Katya Lel and others congratulated him on the assignment of the title.

On April 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the title of People’s Artist of the Russian Federation on singer Anita Tsoi. Similar titles were awarded that day to the head of the Bolshoi Theater ballet company Makharbek Vaziev, an artist of the theater named after V. Vakhtangov to Andrei Ilyin and the actress of the Russian Academic Youth Theater Nina Dvorzhetskaya.