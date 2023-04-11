Singer and composer Igor Nikolaev filed an application for registration of the trademark “Let’s drink for love” with Rospatent. About it RIA News reported in the department.

“Application for registration of a trademark is currently at the stage of examination. Classes of the Nice Classification: 29, 30, 31, 32, 35, 38, 41, 43,” Rospatent confirmed.

This means that under the Nikolaev brand they will be able to produce meat and dairy products, coffee, tea, beer, compotes, chocolate, ice cream, mineral water. In addition, the classes listed include “educational and vocational training services, services for the purpose of amusing, entertaining and recreational activities for the public, and services for the provision to the public of works of visual art or literature for cultural or educational purposes.”

