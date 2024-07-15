Igor Matanovic, seit 2021 schon bei der Eintracht unter Vertrag, will bei seinem originären Arbeitgeber reüssieren. Nach Leih- und Lehrjahren in Hamburg und Karlsruhe soll in Frankfurt nun der Startschuss in eine erfolgversprechende Zukunft folgen. Der in Hamburg geborene Deutsch-Kroate, mittlerweile 21 Jahre alt, gehört zum Kreis der hoffnungsvollsten Jungprofis, die bei der Eintracht nach möglichst viel Spielzeit lechzen.

Da sitzt er also. Zwischen zwei Trainingseinheiten hat sich Matanovic zum Wochenstart Zeit genommen, um ein erstes öffentlichkeitswirksames Mediengespräch zu absolvieren. Seine Aussagen gehen live in den Eintracht-Kosmos. Wer ihn persönlich im Proficamp unweit des Stadions beobachtet, wie er sich auf dem Podium bewegt und präsentiert, sieht einen jungen Stürmer, der weiß, was er will.

„Mein Herz auf dem Platz lassen“

„Ich spüre die Wucht und Energie dieses Vereins“, sagt er. „Ich will mein Herz auf dem Platz lassen. Dafür stehe ich mit meiner Körperlichkeit, Wucht und Balkan-Mentalität.“ Starke Worte. Das Selbstbewusstsein, auch eine Klasse höher ein gefragter Mann zu sein, hat sich Matanovic beim KSC geholt.

In 32 Punktspielen hat der 1,94 Meter große Angreifer in der zurückliegenden Saison 14 Tore erzielt. Sie waren mit ausschlaggebend dafür, dass die Badener in der Endabrechnung Tabellenfünfter geworden sind. Was Matanovic auch sein kann: ein Vorbereiter. Sieben Assists unterstreichen das, was er über sich selbst sagt: „Als Wandspieler binde ich die gegnerischen Innenverteidiger. Ich kann Bälle festmachen.“

This is done with fine technique, as confirmed by the latest training impressions at his new old club Eintracht. Matanovic shone as a goalscorer right at the start of the summer preparation phase. And on Monday he showed that he feels particularly comfortable in the penalty area. “I’ve always had a drive to score. It’s innate and instilled in me,” he says confidently. “Even as a four-year-old I was smashing vases at home.”

“It’s a privilege”

His plan for what’s to come: “I always go out on the pitch to give everything. And even if I don’t play, I want to show the team that you can always rely on me.” Matanovic is of course aware that the coach cannot guarantee “that I will get 30 games”.

Nevertheless, he has resolved to emulate his two role models, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Mandzukic. Matanovic spoke highly of the two players on Monday. “The goals Ibrahimovic scored were world class,” he said, adding: “What a fighter, this Mandzukic. He always gave 120 percent for his country and his club.”

Matanovic wants to ensure more competition in Eintracht’s offense. The attacker, who despite all his commitment to his parents’ homeland feels more like a “Hamburg boy” than a “Frankfurt boy”, knows that Hugo Ekitiké and Omar Marmoush are currently ahead in the fight for regular starting positions – also due to their strong performances last season. The decisive factors, he says, are enthusiasm, commitment and dedication. “You turn your passion into your job. It’s a privilege,” says Matanovic.

It is also a privilege to have been given the jersey number that will be seen on his back in the stadiums from now on. Matanovic applied for the number 9 – “and I actually got it. It was available.” His first reaction: “Even if it’s just a number, I immediately called my parents.”