The Chilean Defender Igor Lichnovsky is a new player for Tigres UANL to reinforce the central defense before the departure of Carlos Salcedo, the former Cruz Azul player was severely singled out after his hasty departure from the cement team at the end of 2020, however, he returned to live a new stage in Mexico, but now wearing the auriazul shirt.
The Andean soccer player left La Noria, after a petrodollar contract in Saudi Arabia and it was an economic proposal that led him to have to emerge in a good stage of the sky-blue team where they were precisely the candidates for the championship.
Before starting the 2020 Guard1anes Liguilla, the cement fans were excited about obtaining the title to break their drought and he, being a key player in the defense, left without much concern.
As expected, he was criticized on social networks and was called a “mercenary”, among other adjectives that irrational fans often make when players leave a team for mainly economic reasons.
In the end, in that tournament, the Machine was eliminated in a humiliating way when it was traced back from 4-0 to 4-4 against Pumas UNAM in one of the most epic ‘cruzazuleadas’ of recent years (although six months later they could finally be champions).
The player left Mexico in a bad way and after a year in Saudi Arabian football he returns to Mexican football to wear his third shirt after previously having worn Necaxa and Cruz Azul’s.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team offered the 27-year-old footballer a two-year contract, which is enough to strengthen his defense in the short term and that way he will have the opportunity to earn a starting position before the departure of Carlos Salcedo and give competition to players like Hugo Ayala, Diego Reyes, Jose Purata among others.
In the same way, the player will have no problem adapting to Mexican soccer, so he will surely be able to be active immediately, in addition to being a soccer globetrotter having played in Chile, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.
