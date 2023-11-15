Lichnovsky’s arrival in the ranks of América was harshly criticized. The reality is that the Coapa board spent the entire summer market throughout Europe and in the south of the American continent looking for the signing of a defender as André Jardine requested so much. However, Santiago Baños failed with all the names he looked for, a fact that led the manager of the team from the country’s capital to knock on the door of the UANL Tigres and obtain the loan of the Chilean center back who had been erased from Siboldi’s team.
More news about the transfer market
At first impression, it was considered that America was taking the leftovers from the cats, however, the defender took what was one of the best opportunities of his career and surprised more than one with a level of play above what everyone expected. they expected. Now, everything indicates that the center-back will continue at least until the end of the year with the Coapa team, although it will not be due to the club’s obligation, but rather out of desire.
Igor confirmed his desire to continue within the ranks of the club and at the same time assured that there is no mandatory purchase clause for playing minutes in his contract, as many sources claim. For the central defender’s peace of mind, as we have reported in 90min, in Coapa they are clear that his continuity is almost signed, if Cáceres leaves América, he will be bought, and if Cáceres stays in the nest, a new loan with Tigres will be sought.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Igor #Lichnovsky #expresses #desire #continue #ranks #America