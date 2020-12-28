IGNOU Admission 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date of application in the Bachelor, Masters Degree, Diploma course till 31 December. According to the information received from the university, students who have not yet applied in these courses can apply by visiting the university website.

However, the university administration has made it clear that applications in BCA and MCA are closed in addition to semester, certificate courses. It may be noted that IGNOU has also changed the application process date several times keeping in mind the situation arising from Kovid 19.

For detailed procedure and online application for admission in IGNOU ignou.ac.in Can go on

Last date for submission of project / assignment work 31 December

As per the information issued by the university, the last date for submission of assignment, project / internship / field work journals (online / offline mode) was also extended. Students can now submit their assignments / projects etc. by 31 December 2020.