According to Channel 12 Israel, Hamas’s position on the negotiations is unclear, as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has not responded, and there are question marks about political obstacles in Israel.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper revealed that the mediators at the Doha summit ignored the demands of Yahya Sinwar and Benjamin Netanyahu and wanted solutions according to what Joe Biden proposed.

Details of the US proposal

According to Channel 12, which published details of the American mediation proposal in Doha, the document specified the list of kidnapped persons to be released and the release dates, as well as the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for each kidnapped person.

According to the American proposal, it will be Women and soldiers will be released first, and there will be priority for releasing living hostages.

Washington also proposes the release of Avra ​​Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who were captured by Hamas years ago.

The proposal includes a list of Palestinian prisoners who will be released in exchange for every Israeli prisoner, including 47 prisoners who were released in the Shalit deal and were re-imprisoned in recent years.

In addition, more detailed summaries were provided of the movements of the Israeli army in different areas of the Gaza Strip, during the period of the truce and ceasefire.

Channel 12 confirmed that the Netzarim axis issue was not raised in the American document presented in Doha, and it will be discussed during US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Israel.

Bridging the gaps

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted informed sources on the talks as saying that the working groups in Doha and those that will arrive in Cairo are seeking to bridge the gaps regarding the names of the prisoners and the names of the hostages who will be released, in addition to discussing the issue of Rafah and the Philadelphi corridor.

One day after the end of the “last chance” meeting, as the Americans called it, sources familiar with the talks say that Hamas has not given an answer, and therefore all the progress, narrowing of gaps and cautious optimism remain a big question mark.

Cautious optimism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on Saturday saying the Israeli negotiating team was “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of reaching an agreement on the hostages in Gaza.

The statement said, “The team expressed to the Prime Minister cautious optimism about the possibility of concluding an agreement on the basis of the latest US proposal.”“

The office added that it hopes that the intense pressure on Hamas from the United States and international mediators will end its opposition to the American proposal and allow for a breakthrough.