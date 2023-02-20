EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The recognition that racism is a problem in Latin America and the Caribbean has come late, since for years it has been assumed that our nations, which are characterized by their racial plurality, reigned as “racial democracies”, where they settled supposed paradises in which it was expected that the color of the skin did not have any type of incidence in the social, political, cultural or economic organization. The truth is that the racism seen in this part of the continent is even more complex than the racism of countries that had segregation laws in place, such as the United States or South Africa.

It can be seen that the myth of miscegenation as a social equalizer that resulted from the supposed “racial democracies” began to be unmasked only in the early 1990s. In some countries, the acceptance of their African roots continues to be questioned in national imaginaries , as is the case of Argentina and Mexico. This failure to see racism and name it is a severe problem that will lead not only to moral lapses, but has real repercussions on local, national and international economies: repercussions on public policy implementation, sustainability and the care of the environment, among others.

The doctor candis watts smith, a professor of Political Science at Duke University, says that one of the most important problems when it comes to combating racism is related to the lack of a precise definition and a collective understanding of what it is. This lack of understanding is more thorny when it is not even accepted that racial discrimination exists, especially against black people with darker skins. And it is a greater challenge, when today we see that there are countries that claim not to have any vestige of the African diaspora that arrived at the time of colonization among their population. The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, stated in controversial statements last year: “The Mexicans came from the Indians, the Brazilians came from the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships. They were ships that came from Europe”, taking a quote from the writer Octavio Paz out of context and thus disdaining the indigenous and black ancestry of Argentina. The constant denial of blackness in the nations of Latin America is a factor that prevents the measurement, acceptance and eventual eradication of racism. The prevailing need to work for the eradication of racism is grounded in justice, but it is certainly not the only reason to continue addressing this problem. The costs of racism are many and in these days when inflation seems to be getting higher and currencies behave more drastically and ambivalently, it is opportune to review what other economic practices need to be implemented to safeguard people’s financial well-being.

in your text What racism costs us all, Joseph Losavio, specialist in cities, infrastructures and urban services of the World Economic Forum, assures: “Systemic racism is a global problem. (…) Systemic racism has significant economic costs. A less racist society can be a stronger society from an economic point of view. For example, it is estimated that between 2019 and 2028, the wealth gap between black and white Americans will cost the US economy between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion in unrealized consumption and investment. This is expected to translate into a penalty for GDP of between 4% and 6% in 2028″.

The mere fact that by 2020 ECLAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean) and the United Nations Population Fund have not been able to compile in a single document the challenges, statistical data and realities to which Afro-descendant communities in Latin America and the Caribbean are facing already tells us a lot. The book titled Afro-descendants and the matrix of social inequality in Latin America: challenges for inclusion It sheds light on the situation of people of African descent in the region and is an important guideline for understanding that phenotypic differences have been used in processes of racialization and discrimination on this side of the world as well.

This document, for example, analyzes how Afro-descendant women continue in disparity processes that leave them in unfavorable conditions for the development of their careers: “Latin American labor markets are characterized by marked segregation and segmentation, as a consequence of the high degrees of structural heterogeneity and the constitutive knots of gender inequality”, reads the text. “In addition, as has been pointed out, there are deep ethnic-racial inequalities that lead to a greater concentration of Afro-descendant people in low-skilled, informal occupations with greater precariousness and job instability. The simultaneous experience of these two structural axes of inequality, in addition to the persistence of racism and various forms of racial discrimination in the labor market, means that Afro-descendant women are the most affected”.

Very precisely, the work done in this report indicates that these gaps will not be adequately closed without first rigorous recording of the structural and systematic racism of the region. And an invitation is made to understand anti-blackness as part of the problem at a statistical level that has resulted in the invisibility and lack of recognition of the Afro-descendant population.

Faced with the phenomenon of denial of racism and its impact on the economic spheres, John Kolmos, Former Professor of Economic History at the University of Munich, states: “Market fundamentalism does not have to be overtly racist to be structurally racist. This is the essence of colorblind, covert, implicit, institutional, structural racism. This makes neoliberal economic theory covertly racist as an unintended consequence of the seemingly neutral assumptions on which it is based. Their underlying unwarranted assumptions help keep disadvantaged groups at a disadvantage,” he says. It is, according to him, a “racism without racists” with “great implications”. “Economic theories have a powerful impact, seeping into the media and dominating popular discourse in the streets, as well as in the halls of Congress,” he says. Both Kolmos and Candis warn that neutrality can be a handicap that perpetuates not only systemic racism, but also the economic decline of black communities and, therefore, of people in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It is urgent to attend not only to recognize the rampant racism of our countries, but to see in economic policies the complicity they have had with that silence and that advocacy for the miscegenation discourse that continues to leave thousands of black people unprotected and the world with fewer tools to counterbalance a possible recession.