Three shots were heard on Monday, July 24, at two in the afternoon at the corner of Carrera Séptima and Calle 85, in an exclusive area in the north of Bogotá. “Someone was killed,” people at the Primax service station commented. A few meters away, at the entrance to the parking lot of the Bodytech gym, the lifeless body of businessman Carlos Alberto Ortega was laid out. Within minutes, the murderers escaped, the gym closed, relatives arrived, and the police blocked traffic. The crime quickly made headlines in the national media, with politicians instantly giving opinions. There was something out of the ordinary: this time it happened in a wealthy area of ​​the city.

The capital reports this year an 11% increase in the number of homicides, an increase that especially affects the poorest neighborhoods but is even noticeable in those with private surveillance. An increase that has made the issue of insecurity central for the October mayoral elections: the right proposes more prisons or more drones, in the Bukele style; the left proposes more economic opportunities, so that young people do not fall into crime. The experts, for their part, say that the proposals are nothing innovative. The candidate who wins will not necessarily be the one with the most effective policy, but the one who manages to calm the fear and anxiety of Bogotanos. EL PAÍS toured three areas of the city —a wealthy one, a poorer one and a commercial one— to listen to the opinions of the residents of the capital, understand how homicides disturb tranquility, and find out what proposals they would like to see in the campaign.

Offering at the place where a client of the Bodytech gym was murdered on July 25, 2023, in Bogotá. NATHALIA ANGARITA

In the north of Bogotá, it was the pandemic or the Venezuelans who were to blame

The perception of insecurity on 85th Street depends on “political taste,” says Sebastián Martínez, a trainer at a gym adjacent to BodyTech. “The feeling of insecurity has always been in Bogotá. But my clients didn’t talk about it so much when Peñalosa was around. [un alcalde de derechas]. They said it more with Petro and now with Claudia [alcaldes más de izquierdas]”, Add. Martínez lives in Mosquera, a more popular municipality to the west of the capital. “Here you don’t see exposed micro-trafficking like in popular neighborhoods, that of not being able to go through a street,” he says, referring to his work space.

Some in the north of the city believe that crimes increased after the pandemic. Others point to the increase in the migration of Venezuelans, sometimes a scapegoat for politicians like Mayor Claudia López. The only thing that generates consensus on 85th Street is the rejection of López immediately mentioning that this murder was a hit man. “She didn’t give him the benefit of the doubt,” says a trader. “Claudia washed her hands,” says a client of the Martínez gym. “I feel that she justifies a fact that should not be brought to light without investigation,” adds a Bodytech employee. The president does not generate sympathy in this area of ​​Bogotá. The paradox is that this information from the mayor made everyone calmer. “I’m not afraid. Those crimes are clear targets and I’m not that interesting”, remarks a Bodytech client.

Sebastián Martínez, worker in the area of ​​the seventh race with 85th street. NATHALIA ANGARITA

The gym, despite the initial fear, maintains its usual activity. A Chinese client did not even find out about the crime, while others from the most popular towns in Engativá and Usme —who work in Chapinero— assure that they barely commented on it in their routines. The consensus seems to be that there is no need to be tormented because this “restricts”, that it is time to “continue working”, that new news soon replaces the old and that life goes on. No one can live in fear.

Even Angela, a housekeeper who was very scared at first, returned to her routine of sitting in front of the parking lot to wait for her friend Jimmy, who cleans car windows early on 85th Street. The two of them will take the bus home together. . He is not afraid, despite the fact that he witnessed the death of the businessman, because he trusts in another type of security, less police and more spiritual: “I did not feel afraid, because I am with God. I have nothing to do. God is my guide”.

In the west of the capital they ask for more police and more weapons

Another homicide that shook a sector of the city occurred on July 17, when two men on a motorcycle stopped on Calle 70 with Carrera 87A, in the working-class neighborhood of La Florida in the town of Engativá, to rob two women. They, an older woman and her daughter, have just received money from an acquaintance in a nearby shopping center and were going to go into their home to save it. The thieves were surprised when a man over 60 named Jairo Leal Mojica, waiting for them on the platform, tried to prevent the robbery. The thieves shot him, fled, and Jairo, known as ‘the bald one’, died. Police and an ambulance arrived a few minutes later. Now They offer a reward of 20 million pesos (about 5,000 dollars) for information on those responsible.

“The police are like crows: they only show up when there’s a dead person,” says Kenny Roger Nixon, the owner of a nearby fish store where the crime occurred. He says that this street, residential but with several small shops, is known for motorcycle thieves who frequently stop passers-by to steal their cell phones. It is a fact that is also confirmed by a seller of plants and another seller of detergents on the same street. The three of them, given the insecurity, close their businesses earlier than they would like. “Here we live like in the days of Pablo Escobar: one gets scared when hearing a motorcycle, only that it is usually to rob it and not to kill it,” adds Nixon. When a cell phone robbery occurs, he assures, the Police do not appear.

Security cameras are useless, say the vendors, if the Police do not deal with thefts and the Prosecutor’s Office does not investigate them. Nixon proposes changing the law “so that anyone who wants to can arm themselves”—an American-style solution. The plant seller, who prefers not to give her name, has less drastic solutions: better illuminate the street, starting with changing the light bulbs on the light poles that have burned out. “The police are no longer enough, Claudia is not giving a ball,” she says, as a nod to a mayoress who has been asking the national government for police reinforcements. “I go out with God and the Virgin, because I can’t wait until there is a police officer for each one of us”, says the detergent saleswoman.

In the two-story house where the elderly woman victim of the robbery lives is Humberto, her son, who has been trying for two weeks to get his Health Promotion Company (EPS) to approve knee surgery for his mother. She has been in a wheelchair since the robbery, when she fell to the ground and injured herself. For Humberto, it is not the mayor’s fault, but the president’s. “Security has increased since Petro is president, the first thing he did was release those on the Front Line,” he says against the president’s sympathies to the protesters of the 2021 protests, of which there were a considerable number in Engativá, but that Petro has not released from jail.

Place where an older adult was murdered during a robbery, in the La Florida neighborhood, in the town of Engativá. NATHALIA ANGARITA

In the commercial epicenter of Corferias, the military make an appearance

Agrexpo is the main agricultural fair in the country and has been held for more than 45 years. Its last edition took place in Corferias, a convention center in the center-west of the city, and lasted 10 days. At the end of one of his days, on July 19, two men were murdered in a case of hit men that is still under investigation. The murderers escaped on a motorcycle, according to the Police, while the victims, businessmen Andry González and Rui Alexandre Morais, died promptly. The event occurred around ten o’clock at night in one of the taxi ranks located just in front of the entrance to Corferias.

Given the schedule, and that it was a Wednesday, the movement was minimal and few people saw what happened. Many workers in the area were already in their homes at that time and found out through the local news. “What they told in the office is that nothing was stolen from the gentlemen. They shot at them and they flew away,” said a woman who asked not to be identified. A squad of policemen patrolled the area this Thursday, and two of them confirmed to EL PAÍS that they received the order, from the day after the murder, to work extended hours and double the staff guarding the convention center.

Police are present in Corferias. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Apart from the dozen uniformed men, the day passes with apparent normality. When asking neighboring workers about their perception of insecurity, the majority indicated that it is not a new issue. “We are in Bogotá, we are in Colombia,” said a young man who distributes advertising for a telecommunications company, to suggest that the national reality normalizes this type of situation. He has been on the outskirts of Corferias for two weeks and paradoxically finds that these streets are safer than those in other neighborhoods. “Here you see one that there are people taking care of. The military were there the day before yesterday, for example, ”he adds.

Across the street there is a parking lot that provides its services to the Olímpica supermarket. There, on one of the walls adjacent to the entrance, a group of men in the logistics uniform of Corferias rest reclining. When asked if they have noticed changes in the flow of visitors after the murder, they replied that they have the impression that the news was not spread sufficiently. “The day after the death of the two guys, even more people came,” said one of them.

They are right. The Bogotá half marathon took place this Sunday, July 30, and Corferias was chosen as the place where the thousands of participants must pick up their kits. Diego Devia, a doctor who has been preparing for the race for several months, was astonished when asked about his feeling about the security of the sector, when he brought up the murder of the two businessmen. “I had no idea and that’s why I came relaxed,” he confessed.

