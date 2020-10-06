Highlights: BSP leader not seen on the ground after the death of Hathras 19 year old Dalit girl

Mayawati is allergic to dust, so she does not go to rural areas: sources

There is a problem with Mayawati that she is living in the old times: BSP leader

Lucknow

After the death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, almost every politician has tried to reach the victim’s house in the last one week. At the same time, the absence of the BSP supremo Mayawati, who calls herself the undisputed leader of Dalits, is shocking. Although she is regularly tweeting about the incident and demanding action, her absence at the scene has sent a wrong message to her own constituency. By the way, for those who have been watching Mayawati for years, such behavior of Mayawati is not surprising. Even during her own tenure, she did not go out to meet the people who were victims of atrocities at that time.

Looking at such incidents, in 2014, two Dalit cousins ​​were hanged from a tree after rape in Badaun, even though Mayawati did not leave her house to meet their bereaved families. While the BSP was in the opposition at that time and the Samajwadi Party was in power. In such a situation, Mayawati could have used this incident well to strengthen her base among the Dalits. But he had fulfilled his responsibility by issuing a statement.

Allergies to dust, Maya does not go to villages due to this?

Sources close to the BSP president claim that Mayawati is allergic to dust, so she does not go to rural areas. Such a reason, however, does not stand in front of those doing active politics. Apart from this, Mayawati does not trust anyone in her party so much that on such occasions they can send her as their representative, rather, if any leader in the party tries to be more active, then she is shown the way out. This is the reason why BSP never sees any protest or other programs at the district level.

‘Mayawati is living in old times’

A senior BSP MLA says, “There is a problem with Behenji that she is living in the old times and she does not feel that things have changed.” The new generation of Dalits wants participation in power. On this, if anyone tries to suggest them, it is nothing short of blasphemous. ‘ This is the reason that now Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has got an edge in UP, who is slowly making his place in the Dalit politics of UP. For example, in the Hathras incident, Azad reached Ground Zero and stayed with the victim’s family for hours, while Mayawati expressed her concern by tweeting. Apparently, most of the Dalits would not have seen that tweet. If Mayawati feels that Dalits have no option but to BSP, then this will probably prove to be her mistake. In his place, the Bhim Army is taking hold.

Nephew Anand also follows in Maya’s footsteps

A former BSP leader who joined the Bhima Army says, “Chandrasekhar is only a phone call away for his party workers. He is always available, while Mayawati cannot be expected to meet anyone. Nor did he allow any other leader in the party to emerge. In such a situation, we cannot depend on them in times of crisis. Now his brother Anand and nephew Akash are also on his footsteps and it will take the BSP to its end. ‘