Ethel Pozo and company sent a cake to Europe through a Spanish journalist. “Tell him we are from Peru,” Brunella Horna told the reporter, but Shakira never responded.

Many personalities and figures from the national entertainment industry greeted Shakira this Thursday February 2th for his birthday. The Colombian, now 46 years old, received many surprises, which she shared through her social networks. In this context, “America Today” lived an embarrassing fact. The program led by Ethel Well He decided to send the interpreter of “I congratulate you” a cake through a Spanish reporter.

“From the ‘America Today’ program, I have received a cake that we will try to give to Shakira. Now we will try to knock on the door to see if Shakira will come out. We are waiting for Shakira to pick up this cake,” exclaimed Mar Leirado. “Tell him we are from Peru,” he asked. Brunella Horna to the journalist. Nevertheless, Shakira and his family never opened the door to the América Televisión space.

Shakira did come out to thank her fans, but not “America Today”

Although the Colombian completely ignored the Peruvian program, she did leave her house to thank the fans who came to greet her on her birthday. In the early hours of February 2, a large number of followers of Shakira He gathered outside his house. Grata was the surprise of all these people when they saw the artist going to spend some time with them.