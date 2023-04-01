We can continue to ignore reality, but we cannot forever ignore the consequences of doing so. The concrete reality it is irrepressible, sooner or later it emerges and sometimes it does so with such crudeness that it borders on cruelty. Useless and childish to create a parallel reality, this will always be only a product of fantasy and no matter how beautiful it is, just like a soap bubble, when we least expect it, it will disappear and then, inevitably, we will have to face, not only that reality that we ignore , but the consequences of having done so.

No enemy will be defeated, no adversary will be convinced, nor will anyone be added, ignoring it.

Facing reality in time and form is the best, perhaps the only, way in which we can transform it. And transforming reality is also the only way in which we can, to some extent, bring it closer to satisfying our changing needs.

Our reality today differs a lot from the reality of our grandparents, the changes have occurred with us, without us, or even against us; Changes have been constant and finding out how these changes favor the community is imminent.

Ignoring reality, closing our eyes to our problems, leads to nothing. Life does not stop because we take refuge in our indifference, life advances, but our time is shortened.

Mexico cannot continue to favor a procrastinating culture, apathetic and indifferent. We need to take flight, break ties, change paradigms.

It is urgent to improve our capacity to evaluate the facts, contrast them with the sayings and accept or reject what our reflective capacity dictates.

Our ancestors showed us that we can overcome deficiencies only by acting and our experience has taught us that only with determination have we managed to overcome our crises.

Let’s stop ignoring reality, we have to recognize that it is more expensive for us to worry, than to take care of ourselves.

Our country demands changes, changes that really improve our democratic levels, changes that inhibit poverty, reduce violence, banish corruption, improve education and health, changes that bring our country the splendor it deserves.

And none of that is achieved by ignoring reality or disguising it as a way.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact, a pact with concrete reality.

Thank you

