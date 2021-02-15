Scores of leading travel companies have joined forces and are calling on the British government to restart travel by May. They are also telling Britons to book their holidays anyway.

According to The Sun the new campaign called Save Our Summer (SOS) includes big names such as easyJet Holidays and Love Holidays.

Foreign holidays are currently banned due to the British ockdown, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously warning families not to even book a trip abroad right now.

However, the new campaign has urged holidaymakers to ignore the advice and to book a trip anyway, while asking the government to restart trips by May 1.

PC Agency’s Paul Charles, and co-founder of the campaign, told The Sun: “Senior government ministers have done a good job of torpedoing recovery in the travel sector and threatening jobs across travel and tourism.

“UK citizens should ignore their conflicting advice and book summer trips with confidence, knowing that they can get a refund or refix their travel dates if booking through a reputable travel provider signed up to SOS.”