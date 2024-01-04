“In the meantime, Minister, I inform you that Putin has invaded Ukraine for months now and the war is over. Happy New Year”





The Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto he lost patience, and took it out on several users on social media, who had criticized him for having published a post on his profile, in which he had shared the scores of a game of Burraco. The post in question read: “Rest days are also used to relax with friends, playing Burraco. And there is no better satisfaction than winning even when they “steal” 100 points from your count and you realize it later…thanks Caius”.

The Fratelli d'Italia minister was attacked by several people, who reproached him, ironically or not, for the playful moment of light-heartedness: “Minister in the meantime I inform you that Putin has been invading Ukraine for months now and the war is over. Happy New Year”, we read in a comment. At that point Crosetto reacted without restraint, replying point after point: “I inform you, idiot, that if at 11 pm I decide to relax, I can do it without someone like you allowing himself to write rubbish like that.”

And several users noticed the minister's over-the-top response: “Well of course, I don't expect a statesman to use terms like that vulgareven in the face of provocations………and to say that I consider it one of the least worst…”

Another user's stinging comment was then added to the discussion: “With all the problems we have in Italy…”. And in this case too Crosetto he responded in kind: “Problems I always deal with, don't worry. What I do in my free time, in the evening, you shitty Hater, is my business. Get a life of your own.”

Feeling increasingly surrounded, the minister eventually lost his temper, using increasingly offensive and aggressive words: “Go to hell, idiot“. Then another user expressed his opinion, negatively evaluating the photo of the moment of leisure of the owner of the Defense: “This post from a high school student but no one forces her to be a minister. This false lightness is inadequate, however, at the moment you are changing media managers, believe me.”

Crosetto replied like this: “It's not like a high school student, ignorant, it's like a person who relaxes at 11pm with friends. As a loser and envious high school student, his response is: get a life and leave other people's lives alone.”

