Despite a billion-dollar budget for the Bundeswehr, the procurement of ammunition seems to be making little progress. The troops are missing material worth 20 billion euros.

Berlin – The poor equipment condition of the Bundeswehr has long been criticized. The report that Germany only had ammunition for one or two days of war in an emergency caused a stir. The federal government has earmarked more than one billion euros for ammunition in the draft budget for 2023. However, the procurement of ammunition for the Bundeswehr seems to be progressing very slowly, as even politicians in the traffic light government are now criticizing.

Ammunition procurement of the Bundeswehr “irresponsible”

“More should have been done in 2022 to fill our warehouses. It’s dramatic that it’s going so slowly,” Green MEP Sara Nanni said world on Sunday. And her coalition partner and Chairwoman of the Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP) made a similar statement: “The fact that nothing more happened here under Minister Christine Lambrecht was ignorant and irresponsible”.

The procurement of ammunition for the armed forces appears to be proceeding very slowly so far, like that world on Sunday now reported with reference to confidential Department of Defense documents. And the German arms deliveries to Kiev in the course of the support in the Ukraine war could not be fully replaced. According to this, the Bundeswehr passed on 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition to Ukraine between spring and September 2022. In the same year, however, only 14.6 million shots arrived as replacements for the Bundeswehr.

Anti-tank mines delivered to Ukraine have not yet been replaced either. In addition, the Federal Ministry of Defense submitted only one large procurement bill for more than 25 million euros in this area to the Budget Committee of the Bundestag for approval this year. From this level of expenditure, the federal government requires parliamentary approval of a procurement project. Only the planned purchase of anti-aircraft missiles for German Navy frigates has been submitted so far this year.

Bundeswehr equipment: Ukraine deliveries not yet replaced

According to internal project planning, the Federal Ministry of Defense wants to submit further procurement proposals to the Bundestag by July. These include plans for a framework agreement for maneuver ammunition and for shells for the Panzerhaubitze 2000. In addition, ammunition has already been procured in smaller batches with a volume of less than 25 million euros for the Bundeswehr.

According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, however, the Bundeswehr lacks ammunition worth a total of 20 billion euros. This money must be invested by 2031. Defense politicians like Ingo Gädechens from the CDU have long pointed out the deficits in procurement. In an interview with the business week he called for faster procurement decisions, more money for ammunition and more resource independence from countries like China.

Bundeswehr equipment receives additional funds

The Bundeswehr finds itself in a balancing act between the ability to defend the country and the alliance and support deliveries to Ukraine. Replacing surrendered weapons takes time. For example, the new purchase of the 2000 self-propelled howitzers passed on to Ukraine last year was only approved by the budget committee in March 2023. Parliament decided to purchase 10 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 for the Bundeswehr with an order value of 184 million euros.

The sluggish procurement does not seem to be due to the financial resources provided. At the end of March, the budget committee of the Bundestag approved further additional funds of 12 billion euros up to 2032 for arms deliveries to Ukraine and replacement for the Bundeswehr. Four billion are to be used to replace weapon systems that Germany has supplied to Ukraine. In addition to tanks, self-propelled howitzers and snow vehicles, Pistorius also mentioned ammunition as an example. For the year 2023 alone, the budget committee approved 3.24 billion euros. (kasa/AFP)

