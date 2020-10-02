Highlights: Noida police lapse in FIR filed against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

An FIR has been registered against several other leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras Gangrape in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the gang rape victim. But the police is getting angry about the mess in the posts and names of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Actually, an FIR has been lodged in the EcoTech-I police station of Gautam Buddha Nagar. In this, Rahul Gandhi has been written as Congress ‘President’, while in the relative’s column next to Priyanka Gandhi’s name, ‘wife’ name ‘Robard Vadra’ has been recorded. Along with these, FIRs have been registered against 153 named and unknown people including Randeep Surjewala, Dipendra Hooda, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Jatin Prasad.

Post and name disturbances in the FIR

Crime 155/2020 Sections 188, 269, 270 IPC and 3 Pandemic Acts have been registered against all these Congress leaders. The FIR lodged against other leaders including Congress state president, state general secretary and district president has also been accused of damaging the Kotwali Beta-2 government car and tearing the clothes of women policemen.

Let us tell that Havans with a Dalit girl in Hathras of UP had allegedly cut her tongue and broke her backbone after gang rape. She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. After the condition worsened, the teenager was taken to AIIMS Delhi where he succumbed at around 4 am on Tuesday. The opposition has been a constant attacker since the funeral of the midnight victim.