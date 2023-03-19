The tolerance is a universal value which implies full respect for others, in a society of ignorance it is easier not only to direct it, but to manipulate it; respect has been lost towards what is different in ideas, beliefs, practices. Children don’t have problems with tolerance because they don’t have prejudices; let’s learn to live by example, foster empathy and learn to share.

The morality of a person molds his character, immorality multiplies duality, double personality and lack of identity; It is time to leave ignorance, since it generates violence, loss of values, respect, dignity and intolerance.

Ignorance, at a general level, is a key to keep people asleep and satisfied and stop being transformed, to modify the system you have to know reality; even cultural and religious beliefs are a reflection of ignorance, many practice them out of tradition, routine, passivity and spiritual death that live one more religion.

The life of faith is a life of relationship, you learn, you fall and you get up, but it is never dehumanized, nor is it only spiritualized.” But God, having overlooked the times of your ignorance, now commands all men everywhere to repent.”

Acts 17:30. Perhaps they do not realize the consequences that are given by actions of ignorance; but the results are obvious. “An ignorant people is a blind instrument of its own destruction”, Simón Bolívar.

There are different kinds of ignorance, those who do not know what they should know, those who know badly and do not want to learn, those who know and never have the opportunity to teach others because those who say they know are the ones who are teaching, it is time to learn. .

