Without citing Bolsonaro, the STF minister says that groups are “obsessed” with messing with “what works well”

the minister of STF and former president of TSE Luís Roberto Barroso said this Sunday (07.Aug.2022), in an interview with GloboNewsthat attacks on the Brazilian electoral system are made by “ignorance” and “bad faith”. He did not name the president by name. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in your statement.

“With so much at the moment, in the world and in Brazil, going wrong, there is a certain obsession with messing with exactly what works well, which is the electoral system. I think there’s a little bit of misinformation, a little bit of ignorance and there’s a little bit of bad faith.”said.

Barroso stated that fake news on the functioning of electronic voting machines are produced by the “criminality”. And completed: “We will need to educate society not to commit this crime or circulate false information”. According to the minister, it is necessary to ensure that “lying is wrong again”.

“The truth has a glow of its own, and the ability to survive with more resilience than we imagine. Despite everything that has been done, polls show that 80% of the population trusts the Brazilian electoral system”, said the minister.

For Barroso, the “lie came to be naturalized in Brazil as if it were a legitimate instrument to defend ideas”. The minister says that a moment of “recivilization”.

Search PowerDate held from May 22 to 24, 2022 showed that 36% do not trust the ballot box vote count. Among voters of President Jair Bolsonaro, this rate reaches 65%.

Barroso also said that the “lie” became “strategy” of some groups that want to attack your reputation. The minister claims that his positions are institutional and do not show political preferences.