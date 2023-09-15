There are the ‘resuscitators’ of dead spiders and the team of physicists wondering about the sex of anchovies and its impact on the mixing of ocean water. Winning Study Title: “Intense Upper Ocean Mixing Due to Large Aggregations of Spawning Fish.” And, again, the inventors of a super intelligent toilet: when you sit on it, it basically performs a complete check-up. These are just some of the 10 IgNobel prizes 2023, awarded as every year to the craziest studies, by the humorous scientific magazine ‘Annals of Improbable Research’, which has been awarding these awards since 1991. In practice the ‘anti-Nobels’, but still highly coveted awards in the scientific community.

They may seem like crazy theories, but they are all proven by science. Selected for their common gift – that of “making people laugh before reflecting” – these studies were actually conducted in laboratories in different parts of the world and published. The official website of the initiative also explains the meaning: they are prizes that “celebrate the unusual, honor the imagination and stimulate people’s interest in science, medicine and technology”. The 33rd annual IgNobel grand prize ceremony took place yesterday entirely via webcast, not in a theater. Presenting the awards to the new winners were “a group of authentic and sincerely perplexed Nobel Prize winners”, from Ardem Patapoutian (Nobel for Medicine 2021) to Peter Doherty (Nobel for Medicine 1996), just to name a few.