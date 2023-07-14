He Fenix ​​3G Teamhas filled all Mexicans with pride, since this group made up of a student, three students and a teacher from National College of Technical Professional Education (Conalep) from the municipality of Dzitbalché, Campeche, will represent Mexico in the Singapore 2023 World Cup final at the Technological Challenge F1 in Schools.

After winning several regional and national competitions with the design of a formula 1 Miniature Car, next September the team made up of the team leader, Mayrani Caamal Alejandre; Marketing Manager, Alan Ferrera Juárez; the audiovisual producer, Gregory Raphael Padilla Huchín.

As well as the design engineer, Willian Rafael Pisté Poot; and the mentor of the Escudería, the teacher Fernando Enrique Carrillo Pinto, will put on behalf of Mexico high, in the Technological Challenge F1 in Schoolswith the presence of 40 countries.

The Escudería Fénix 3G team, He obtained a pass to the final for the design, engineering, technology and communication used in the development of the prototype.

The achievements of the Conalep students positively impact the youth of their community, which is why they now promote project-based learning among children and adolescents through collaboration, design, analysis, manufacturing, testing, and car competition. guy Formula 1 miniature powered by compressed air.

The leader Mayrani Caamal, and the Design engineer of the Phoenix 3G TeamWillian Rafael Pisté, are originally from the Bacabchén indigenous community in the municipality of Calkiní, campecheand throughout their academic development they have shown a great aptitude for STEM skills.

“During our participation in this competition we have had many enriching experiences that have personally made us grow. Thanks to the help of the companies that trust us, we can continue to ignite dreams in the Phoenix 3 teamG”, said exclusively for DEBATE, the young Mayrani Caamal.

Escudería Fénix 3G Team Photo: Courtesy Mayrani Caamal Alejandre

In turn, the audiovisual producer, Gregory Raphael Padilla, and the Marketing Manager, Alan Ferrera, demonstrated outstanding skills in project management and presentation of mathematics, technology, design and communication proposals.

The team is characterized by their enthusiasm and commitment to their community, an attitude that also led them to promote, in all the competitions in which they participate, the inclusion of women and indigenous peoples in science, technology, engineering and math.

F1 in Schools is a social franchise promoted in Mexico by Persiste AC. Photo: Courtesy Mayrani Caamal Alejandre

F1 in Schools is a social franchise promoted in Mexico by Persiste AC, committed to creating an educational, fun and challenging experience based on the attractive world of Formula 1which becomes a window of opportunity for the development of skills related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The organizers of the competition recognized the potential for the development of STEM skills in young people in that area of ​​the country, for which they highlighted the work and effort of the Phoenix 3G team.