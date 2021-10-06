Ignazio Moser he moved away from social media for a few days. The 29 year old had announced that he needed a break to sort out some Health problems, the sportsman, however, had not been detailed but had nevertheless hinted that it was nothing serious.

To confirm the hypothesis was also Cecilia Rodriguez, the girlfriend in fact was in Paris and it remained there. It would be plausible to think that if it was something serious she would have rushed to her boyfriend.

Now, the sportsman is back on social media and with a synthetic story he has updated fans on his health conditions which, however, are not clear:

A few days of rest did me very well even if the causes of my discomfort are not very clear, it is probably all due to a combination of physical and psychological factors ..

However, it seems that the problem is one of type psychological or so he hinted:

I hear more and more about mental health, but I see more and more people who do not care (including myself) so my advice is to listen to yourselves, listen to your body and your mind, at least every now and then put yourself first and not always others and what you have to do for others.

