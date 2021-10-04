Ignazio Moser is going through a very delicate period. The former competitor of GF Vip 2, son of the great cycling champion Francesco Moser, has decided to leave social networks due to some health problems. As explained on Instagram, Moser will have to undergo specific tests to understand what is happening.

Just a few days ago, in fact, Ignazio Moser And Cecilia Rodriguez they shot the new season of Ex on The Beach Italy, the program that sees them paired with the conduction. The showgirl, on that occasion, had complimented Ignazio who, although not in excellent shape, had not given up working: “If I had been him I would have stayed at home”, said Cecilia. But what’s happening to Moser?

Is Ignazio Moser sick?

There had been no updates since that episode, until today. Ignazio Moser, in fact, he posted a story on Instagram in which he announced that in the next few days he will take one break from social networks. The reason? Just to try to solve the health problems he has had during this period he will have to focus only on exams specific e visits medical:

“Unfortunately I have children Health problems that have been bothering me for several days now, I’m trying to understand what it is and how to cure myself … I hope it’s nothing to worry about but I’ll take it all off for a few days. I’ll keep you up-to-date”.

At the end of the message Ignazio Moser has inserted the emoticon of clasped hands, which can be a good omen for the answers he is waiting for. At his side, even now, there will certainly be Cecilia Rodriguez, ready to support him with affection to return stronger than before!