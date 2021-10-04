Ignazio Moser has decided to take a break, at least momentarily, from social media for health problems: his words

A bad time for Ignazio Moser, the boy made an unsettling announcement. He decided to leave social media due to health problems, at the moment the seriousness is not known, but he defines them as “small”, although he does not clarify where his parents come from discomfort.

The former castaway de The Island of the Famous he decided to pull the plug a little to devote himself to himself and leave Instagram for a period of time. On the same he explained:

Unfortunately I have some small health problems that have been bothering me for several days now, I’m trying to understand what it is and how to cure myself … I hope it’s nothing to worry about but I’ll take it all off for a few days. I’ll keep you up-to-date.

In short, it seems that there is nothing to worry about and it is all solvable. At the moment, girlfriend Cecilia Rodriguez is at Paris Fashion Week another element that suggests that there are no serious problems.

A few weeks ago the boy had talked about the period of separation with the Belen Rodriguez’s younger sister but then he clarified:

There has been a departure. The only difficult moment. But we realized we couldn’t stay divided. It is a passage that, for such a young couple, it is right to happen, the opposite would have been strange. But it lasted less than a month. These are tests that decide which way the relationship should go.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: