Ignazio La Russa defends his son accused of sexual assault

The president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa defends his son, Leonardo Apache, accused of sexual assault by a 22-year-old.

“After questioning him for a long time, I am certain that my son Leonardo has not committed any criminally relevant act. I am counting on the Public Prosecutor’s Office in which, in my long professional career I have always placed my trust, to clarify things as quickly as possible to dispel any doubts” declared the second office of the State.

La Russa also added that he had given his son a “strong reprimand” for “bringing a girl with whom he didn’t have a consolidated relationship into our house”.

“I don’t feel like making any further reproach to him” the Senate president said again, adding that he had “many questions” about the story of the alleged victim. “By his own admission, he had used cocaine before meeting my son. An episode of which Leonardo was unaware. A substance that I am sure Leonardo himself never consumed in his life ”.

Ignazio La Russa also disputes the complaint “presented after forty days by the drafting lawyer who, I quote the newspaper reporting it, takes up this time to piece together the facts”.