“I would regretfully accept the news of a gay son: as if he were a Milan supporter, different from me. A straight father would like his son to be like him”, says the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, interviewed by Francesca Fagnani for the new season of Beasts. Before the airing of the program, some statements of him were leaked.

We recall that La Russa is notoriously an Inter fan. She then added: “I love the female gender” and “the aesthetic level of women in the center-right has decreased, the quality has increased, I don’t look on the left…”.

La Russa also said she hated political correctness and then answered a question about the leader of Forza Italia: “Silvio Berlusconi’s ‘fuck’ in the Senate hall during the vote for president was for Giorgia Meloni. I say it for the first time: he was very angry because Giorgia had placed limits on the names of the ministers and he was angry with me. The stakes were above all for Ronzulli and other minors”. And she added: “Silvio is beginning to understand that Giorgia Meloni is not a little girl who grew up too quickly, but a state leader. I say that with good reason.”

In Belve the president of the Senate talks about the famous statue of the Duce and tells that now that statue is finished by his sister. He reproaches himself for showing it, but has no intention of throwing it away because it’s a gift from his father. There are many topics that he touched on during the interview. Not sparing criticism and jabs to the majority allies.