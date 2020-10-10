Juan Ignacio Delgado Alemany (Canarias, 46 years old), better known as Ignatius Farray, the nickname under which this pure Homeric beard sinew makes the wildest comedy on Spanish generalist radio and television, has written a book. In Live like a beggar, dance like a king (today’s topics) he brings to the written word his particular style, of absurd, loose and sharp thinking. With him, the collaborator of Modern life in the string SER and The resistance In Movistar +, he tells his life, from his childhood in Granadilla de Abona, a town in the Canary Islands, to his current life as an iconic character from Malasaña, in Madrid, where he lives with who he considers his worst enemy: himself.

Question. You are very hard on yourself in the book. Does Ignatius Farray’s character crush you?

Answer. I don’t consider Ignatius Farray a character. I never thought that I would be able to get on stage. I panic and cowardly. I’ve found a way to be up there, one that at the same time reflects my shortcomings as a comedian. I get carried away by anxiety, by hysteria. It gives me a chance to get on… with a nasty swimming style, but I stay afloat.

P. It is being crushed again.

R. I am grateful that I can make a living from this. But honestly, when I leave a performance, most of the time what I feel is remorse, that I have let myself go. I go into a hurricane from which I am not happy at all. My illusion is one day … Not to have more style or be more pleasant, for me comedy is not that, it does not have to be a beautiful thing to see. But I do talk about more authentic things of mine, that perhaps Ignatius Farray’s despair does not allow me.

P. Are you not looking for the truth to do comedy?

R. It is not everything either. The figure of the jester is very mythologized, who later turns out that he does say things that are true, that he undresses the king. The truth is a rare commodity in this age of misinformation, like water or oil. But its defeat comes from the fact that it is boring. It does not have the spectacularity of fake news. Keeping my balance, saying authentic things that are engaging, would be a challenge for me.

P. And then what are you looking for?

R. The most a comedian can aspire to, rather than the truth, is the feeling of freedom. That opportunity that people give you to behave in a certain way, express yourself beyond conventions. That complicity occurs very little and they give it to you, you cannot invent it yourself. And it has such a fantastic hook that you can look for it your whole life, in my case for 20 years.

P. Why is it said that left-wing comedy is better than right-wing comedy?

R. That craving for freedom that comedy brings, at its highest levels, is shared spiritually by the left. It is the heritage of left-wing thinking. Therefore, when that group falls into more puritanical behaviors, it gives anger.

P. What behaviors are you referring to?

R. When they say that we should not express ourselves in such a way, that we keep the forms because if we cannot offend disadvantaged groups. Of course, you have to be very correct with the people you live with, but if that leads us to feel handcuffed to the point of being paralyzed, I think we lose.

P. Do you have that fear?

R. It stimulates me personally. I like limits to exist because they mark the line for me and tell me where to push. People say that the limits of humor should not exist, I would feel lost without them. That of the issues where people can feel offended …

P. For example…

R. I could tell you many now, euthanasia, feminism, incest …, and I would be lying to you. The limits are not in the subject of which you speak. The lack of respect is given by the forms you use. I can be nasty talking about the weather.

P. How do limits help you?

R. If I know where your line is, it’s a challenge for me to be able to make jokes about it. Step one foot over it and then pick it up. I don’t aspire to offend you, that would be mediocre. And the many times that I have screwed up, I have not lived it with pride but on the contrary. I feel like I have disappointed myself. On the other hand, if thanks to your complicity or the trust you give me, playing with those limits, I create a connection, that is the freedom I am talking about. You and I had a thought in the antipodes and suddenly, balancing on those limits, we have laughed. We have created a bond, beyond the confrontation. Comedy should aspire to that.

P. The topic of serious humor.

R. The comedy shows human vulnerability, we are looking at an abyss continuously. Not always in life are the right circumstances for it but comedy creates a context in which it can be done. It is shamanic. Society needs these disclosures, but not at all times or under any circumstance. It has to be done in a very controlled way: on stage, with people in the dark. There is something very delicate there, it is playing with fire.

P. He said that the left has stopped playing with the limits.

R. It makes me angry that he is losing that desire for freedom by keeping his forms so much. And the right appropriates that anti-system behavior. He has no such moral problem, and that gives him an unfair advantage. Bertrand Russell said that the main drama of the human being is that the person who has doubts automatically has the battle lost because those who are not capable of reflecting automatically go to the field of action. The left should be able to reconcile one thing with the other. You can have respect and not be paralyzed. The opposite of laughter is not crying, it is fear. Laughter gives you freedom, fear paralyzes you.

P. Haven’t you figured out how to reverse that handicap yet?

R. There is a comparison that explains it. You have a shitty barrel. You add a teaspoon of wine. What do we get? Shit. You have a barrel of wine and you add a teaspoon of shit to it. What is it? Shit. Shit always wins. There are valuable things in this life, like love or truth, and you have to take care of them so that chaos does not take them away. Shit always has an advantage.