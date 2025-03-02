Ignacio Ruiz-Gallardónthe third son of what was the mayor of Madrid, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, has married this Saturday in Madrid with his partner Nerea Zabala. The two have done it in the church of Santa Barbara of the capital, where clouds and rain have not tarnished the happiness of the bride and groom.

In addition, several faces known as Celia Vega Penichet, Ana Obregón’s niece and godmother of her daughter Anita. However, as the custom marks, the first of all to arrive has been the boyfriend himself.

He has done it in the company of his mother, who has worked as a godmother, as well as his father. One by one, has thus greet all guests As they arrived at the Church, located in the Barrio de Justicia. As for her clothing, Ignacio has worn a jacket suit with a white blue shirt and light blue tie.

Ignacio Ruíz-Gallardón arrives at the Church of Santa Barbara to give the “yes I want” with Nerea Zabala, accompanied by her parents, Alberto Ruíz-Gallardón and María del Mar Utrera. EP

After all of them it has been Nerea’s turn, which has arrived at the church accompanied by her godfather and under a transparent umbrella. The bride has opted For a long sleeve design and straight skirt With a small tail. In addition, as accessories he has chosen heel shoes, a long tulle veil and a floral hair ornament.

Ignacio Ruíz-Gallardón and Nerea Zabala. EP

“It was very good, thank you very much”, Ignacio’s parents have highlighted to the press after the link, a religious ceremony of which they have not been able to hide the joy they felt.





After the wedding, Ignacio and Nerea, already converted into husband and wife, have climbed into a car to set up to the party where they have provided with all their loved ones.