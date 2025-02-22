If the City fell, the 16 will fall, and that is why Mbappé says that he wants to mark an “Époque”, which would be another “Époque”, that is, the beautiful Époque of that Florentinian whim that is Mbappé.

Football, who would say it, is the son of the «beautiful and languid … Years »From the beautiful Époque, when the Maharajás, Ruano said, brought to the European stages a vague perfume of distant sandals, silks, necklaces of pearls and hieratic dancers in the tapestry embroidered by fantasy. Mbappé and his’ Hat-trick’-Cancán al Guardiola’s posindustrial City, which only the tic of the lapite remains on the tip of the-barquillo. In Camacho, that ICT would be the launch of olive bones in Cieza. But in Pep we see that ICT as projectile of an opprobrium that flies as the canas of the poor Lillo, ‘Ecce Homo’ like Borja del Tiquitaca Guardiolés. (Let us remember, said a teacher, the salivary abuse inflicted on Jesus by the priestly entourage. Marcos, XIV, 65). Noche Aciaga for Martínez’s commentators, who took the time in refriques of the bad that was suddenly the terrible City. “End of cycle,” they said. And of the “end of the Cycle” of Guardiola at the beginning of the ‘ópoque’ of Mbappé with his Republic of Montmartre in the crescent of the Bernabéu area, great opportunity to replace the anthem-motet of the tenth with a anthem-madelon of the Sixteen.

What uphill is returned from the European soccer channel to the guerracivilism of national football (Alberti in the 60s called ‘Belle Époque’ to the civil war) and its arbitration troop, Spaniards with a cap (our ‘auctoritas’) that address the footballer with The Jaculatory of the Municipal of Zarzuela (“You do not know who you are talking to”), revealing lack of any authority. Referees who adorned in his private life with Mural Mural, instead of a portrait of Don Pedro Escartín. The portraits speak more about the account. Jim Acosta, the experimentist Bufo of the CNN, is recorded at home between two portraits: that of George Washington and his. In Pamplona a referee expelled Bellingham, who had already pointed out the press of the press, asserting, his status as a Hispanic philologist is assumed. Who is an English footballer to tell a Hispanic philologist how English is pronounced? “If this is missing, ours is a clear penalty.” “Shut your mouth”. “I am talking to you with respect, fuck.” Expulsion and two games without playing in the Torrentero de Lauzón/Tebas/Cantalejo show.

–He fuck you ‘told me looking into my eyes.

In the 70s, in a school in La Dehesa de la Villa, there was a Gañán de Ciudad Real who earned a life as a French teacher, the language of which he ignored everything. One day I taught to combine the verb ‘être’, which he pronounced as written. A student, son of immigrants in France, corrected him, and took a guantada of Aúpa. Valdano, who will always be Valdanágoras, would say that the main teacher of the Dehesa was right, as the Pamplona referee right. “Leave the referees alone,” says Valdano, who once, being an employee of Real Madrid, went down at the rest of the costumes to hit four voices to Iturralde, Trencilla, in his own way, of time. This time Valdano has had the support of Isi Palazón, the ‘Calbo’ of the emels to Vinicius with the ray, which must also be Devoto de Benedetti. Valdano was traced Mourinho as soon as he stepped on Valdebebas. “Football owes a golden ball to Rodri,” said Valdano with Bergoglio chamusquina. Now we can say that football owed a Valdano to Antimadridismo.

The League and the Cup for the hungry, as in the story of the Nordic farmer who in his sled, with his children, is reached by a pack of wolves; When they already bite the legs of their horses, they throw them the youngest child to gain time and distance, while they are disputed, howling, their spoils. The story was used by Ganivet to justify his national pessimism:

– Sometimes I think we will have to throw a million Spaniards into the wolves, if we do not want to throw ourselves all into the pigs.

First the sixteen, and then the Club World Cup.











