How time will run for Vinicius, which still seems to us a recruit, is already captain of Real Madrid. Playing was a chilli, but the bracelet has formalized it more than a marriage, with what this vinicius is another vinicius, which have been … changed. The media maras celebrate it because everything that is to remove gas from the vinicius soda is good for the chusma, which has been hitting the ‘black bounce’ for a few years. The way to follow that indicated was that of poor Donato (“I told me those things, but I was silent”), and what the arbitration cards did not get the captain bracelet in San Sebastián.

Vinicius moved by Anoeta with the bearing of a Cristóbal de Mondragón, an Antonio de Leyva or a fishing marquis, illustrious captains of our thirds, and had a model intervention when he urged the referee to stop the game when he gave Asencio the death singing, because the Iberian barbarism is unanimous, and we return to valley: «Fú! Fú! Fú! ” THE CAN: “Wow!” The parrot: “Long live Spain!” Max Estrella: «Spain, in its religious conception, is a tribe of the center of Africa». The referee went and came, with the chapita of the captains in the ear. Rivero, who looks like the Rockefeller of José Pablo López, who would be the brunette of the entity, requested protocol, “that the protocol is applied,” while a former player who made a commentator pointed out: “Fools are in all fields.” Max Estrella: «The rich and the poor, the Iberian barbarism is unanimous». The prisoner: “All!” Max Estrella: «All! Matthew, where is the bomb that destroys the cursed terrón of Spain? »

The good performance of Vinicius as Captain in Anoeta (to the detriment, of course, of his incendiary game) transported us to the infamous night of Sarriá, with the chilling entrance from Romero to Mbappé and Lucas, bearer of the bracelet by age, running to reassure … Romero! You cannot be captain by seniority, or chusquero captain, such as Curtis’s hummingbird. Captain must be someone with character and with rapid access to the referee, which does not have a goalkeeper, which is why the Mourinho-Casilla conflict broke out.

That Vinicius was filled with pride, the captaincy is known by the magnificent bearing with which the bracelet wore while taking it. “Thus our values ​​are carried,” could boast the ride piperío, that universal destination unit with which the media pranato plays for its purposes, which are still the same, separate it from Mbappé. As Yanki journalism is walking trying to separate Trump from Musk. Trump:

– Elon called me and said: “You know? They are trying to separate us.” I said: “Absolutely.” They said: “We have last -minute news, Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk.” And I say: “It’s so obvious …” They are very bad in that!

The ride piperío dreams of Vinicius and allocate the money that the Arabs give for him to bring to Rodri, who gives a lot of balance and has ‘Fair-Play’. That and cry to Ceballos, the glue of the invention of Ancelotti, the thread that without rest weaves the spider: a cherry tonino of Utrera, which is Belo Horizonte with more salt shaker. He had never started in Madrid: his football, we thought when he came, it was more for the Rosardanas de Cruyff (touching and leaving) than for the Hegelian triads of Kroos. The grace is that in San Sebastián to the vinicius with a bracelet he gave him to play from Kroos (with more robbery!), And he embroidered it, that here throwing lines we all know, and now you see you to see how the balls snort the sides of Spain, that of the Iberian barbarism, where the football figures are not vinicius, raphina or, to name a Spanish, it is a Spanish Lauzón, Thebes and Cantalejo. And where the Court of Public Order of Celestial Ethics issues Real Madrid for denouncing corruption before their beneficiaries, who have already seen the bodies pass in front of their door, are said soon, of JFK and Epstein, and there they continue, so ternes, teaching football lessons … and ethics!