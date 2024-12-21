«Rodri’s wiper football is liked by ‘the professionals’, but what the public likes is Vinicius’s lightning-fast football»





The media pranato insists that Vinicius must stick to the role that the pranes had assigned him from the beginning, which was that of ‘Prissy’ (Thelma ‘Butterfly’ McQueen), Scarlett O’Hara’s maid in “Gone with the Wind.” led”, but Vinicius does not know…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only